Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1574
The diving board
The diving board stood there, empty and silent.
No swimmers, no movement — just concrete, railings, and the still surface of the water below.
I was drawn to its isolation.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3121
photos
97
followers
79
following
431% complete
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
Latest from all albums
1570
1571
781
1572
782
1573
1574
783
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
18th January 2026 3:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
,
empty
,
concrete
,
urban
,
quiet
,
geometry
,
tension
,
minimalism
,
solitude
,
spaces
,
stillness
,
darmstadt
