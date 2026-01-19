Previous
Waiting Hall by vincent24
Photo 1575

Waiting Hall

I was standing in the station hall in Darmstadt, looking up more than around me. The light and the geometry of the ceiling caught my attention first, before the movement of people below.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fantastic colors and I love the POv
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact