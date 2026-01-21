Previous
Between Glass and Dance by vincent24
Between Glass and Dance

I was standing slightly aside, not really part of the dance floor, not completely outside either.
What caught my attention was the contrast: the stillness of the image behind the glass and the movement of the dancers reflected around it.
Vincent

