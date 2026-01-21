Sign up
Photo 1577
Between Glass and Dance
I was standing slightly aside, not really part of the dance floor, not completely outside either.
What caught my attention was the contrast: the stillness of the image behind the glass and the movement of the dancers reflected around it.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3132
photos
97
followers
79
following
433% complete
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1578
1579
1580
1581
784
1582
785
1583
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
21st January 2026 9:17pm
Tags
night
,
light
,
reflection
,
photography
,
glass
,
dance
,
scene
,
culture
,
urban
,
movement
,
layers
,
low
,
tango
,
observation
,
stillness
,
narrative
,
indirect
,
mannheim
