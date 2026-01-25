Previous
Next
Milonga by vincent24
Photo 1581

Milonga

I stepped back and let the movement fill the frame. From above, the couples became patterns, almost abstract, while the music held everything together.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact