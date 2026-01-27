Previous
Morning Street by vincent24
Photo 1583

Morning Street

I was walking through the city in the morning when the sky briefly lit up between the buildings. I stopped in the middle of the street, not to photograph the architecture, but the pause—the quiet moment.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
433% complete

