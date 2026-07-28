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Previous
Photo 1635
On the deck
Onboard the ferry boat to Fedje
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
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28th July 2026 2:30pm
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