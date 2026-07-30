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Previous
Photo 1637
Waiting
For the ferry in front of an old house
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
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365
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RICOH GR III
Taken
30th July 2026 2:58pm
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fjord
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