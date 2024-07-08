Previous
Overlooking the Fair by vincent24
Overlooking the Fair

Amidst the bustling Heinerfest, I noticed a young man standing on a rooftop, his silhouette framed by the neon glow of a nearby ride.The juxtaposition of his solitary figure against the vibrant backdrop of the fair was interesting. .
8th July 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
