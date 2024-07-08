Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Overlooking the Fair
Amidst the bustling Heinerfest, I noticed a young man standing on a rooftop, his silhouette framed by the neon glow of a nearby ride.The juxtaposition of his solitary figure against the vibrant backdrop of the fair was interesting. .
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album#4
X-T2
8th July 2024 10:48pm
Tags
night
,
fair
,
festival
,
perspective
,
rooftop
,
darmstadt
,
heinerfest
