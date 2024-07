Shadows and Light

While exploring Arles at night, I encountered this young man in a dimly lit alleyway. We struck up a conversation about the city's nocturnal atmosphere. Intrigued by the play of light on his features, I asked if he'd be willing to pose. I positioned him near a wall where a sliver of light fell, instructing him to turn slightly towards it. The resulting portrait captured a moment of quiet intensity in the urban night.