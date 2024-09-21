Sign up
Previous
74 / 365
Monument Conversations
Under the monumental Benin-shaped opening in Ouidah, two individuals sit in contemplation.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Latest from all albums
1071
73
521
1072
460
74
1073
522
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
21st September 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
africa
,
monument
,
conversation
,
heritage
,
ouidah
