75 / 365
In the Shadows of the City
A man walks under a building’s shadow, his expression caught in a moment of daylife. The sharp sunlight illuminates only parts of the scene, highlighting the stark contrast between light and dark.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Tags
dark
,
and
,
life
,
light
,
street
,
photography
,
man
,
shadows
,
city
,
contemplation
,
rome
