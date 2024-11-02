Sign up
83 / 365
Shadow stairs
During Berlin street photography workshop
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2214
photos
80
followers
79
following
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
1114
469
544
1115
83
1116
84
545
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd November 2024 1:20pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
workshop
,
berlin
mike
ace
fantastic patterns of light and shadow
November 4th, 2024
