Previous
88 / 365
Framed City
Under the arch of shadow, the city reveals itself—bridges, towers, and greenery in delicate balance.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
2
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
8th December 2024 4:05pm
Tags
nature
,
contrast
,
architecture
,
calm
,
urban
,
framing
,
mannheim
