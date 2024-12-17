Previous
The Shadow of Solitude by vincent24
89 / 365

The Shadow of Solitude

Behind the glass, a thoughtful face emerges, merging with reflections of golden lights and darkened streets. A moment of quiet contemplation unfolds in the evening stillness, where city and subject blur in perfect harmony.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

