89 / 365
The Shadow of Solitude
Behind the glass, a thoughtful face emerges, merging with reflections of golden lights and darkened streets. A moment of quiet contemplation unfolds in the evening stillness, where city and subject blur in perfect harmony.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2
1
Album#4
RICOH GR III
17th December 2024 10:00pm
Public
reflection
shadow
lights
cafe
thought
solitude
darmstadt
