90 / 365
Happy new year (in Japanese)
In this district almost every house has this happy New Year’s sticker. I like that one standing in the grey door. and just waited for someone to pass by. It was a cycle.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
