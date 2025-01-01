Previous
Happy new year (in Japanese) by vincent24
90 / 365

Happy new year (in Japanese)

In this district almost every house has this happy New Year’s sticker. I like that one standing in the grey door. and just waited for someone to pass by. It was a cycle.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
24% complete

Photo Details

