Golden Farewell by vincent24
94 / 365

Golden Farewell

The sun sets over the water as a lone figure moves on the boat. Shadows and light blend, capturing a peaceful yet poignant moment of departure.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

