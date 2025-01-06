Sign up
Previous
94 / 365
Golden Farewell
The sun sets over the water as a lone figure moves on the boat. Shadows and light blend, capturing a peaceful yet poignant moment of departure.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
6th January 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
reflection
,
sunset
,
boat
,
tranquility
,
farewell
,
solitude
,
miyajima
,
hiroshima
