95 / 365
Red parasol in zen garden
A crimson wagasa cast dramatic stripes across the garden path. Below, a meticulously pruned pine tree danced with shadow and light, while autumn-tinged bushes framed the gravel walkway.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2338
photos
83
followers
79
following
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
94
481
579
1180
95
580
482
1181
Views
0
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
7th January 2025 3:03pm
Tags
japan
,
shadows
,
zen
,
pine_tree
,
wagasa
,
japanese_garden
,
zen_garden
