At the hot sand bath

A stop on the way back to Ibusuki, famous for its hot sand bath. You get a kimono, you go on the beach where people dig a small hole for you. You lay down and they cover your body (but the face) with black sand. And you enjoy the natural heat (even in January) for about 10 minutes. Incredible expertise and very relaxing after climbing the mountain.

It was not allowed to take picture in the sand batch area. I just captured that person on his way back.