99 / 365
Last Light Vigil
In the glow of sunset, a solitary figure paused between the ship structure, their silhouette framed by the dying sun.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2353
photos
83
followers
79
following
Tags
japan
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
melancholy
,
boat
,
harbor
,
industrial
,
ferry
,
dockside
,
kagoshima
