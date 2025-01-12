Sign up
100 / 365
Passage
Dark silhouettes stand against the ferry's windows, their figures merged with the vastness of the sea.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2357
photos
83
followers
79
following
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
12th January 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Tags
japan
,
perspective
,
silhouettes
,
ferry
,
okinawa
,
contemplation
,
transition
,
kagoshima
,
maritime_journey
