101 / 365
Steps to the sky
The steps stretched upward, half in shadow, half in light. Conversations echoed softly, a bridge between the past and the present carved into stone.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album#4
RICOH GR III
13th January 2025 1:30pm
japan
light
shadows
stone
steps
conversation
okinawa
ascent
