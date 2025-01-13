Previous
Steps to the sky by vincent24
101 / 365

Steps to the sky

The steps stretched upward, half in shadow, half in light. Conversations echoed softly, a bridge between the past and the present carved into stone.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
27% complete

Photo Details

