Previous
102 / 365
Reflections of Memory
A ghostly face emerges in the glass, layered with a dreamy sky. A surreal collision of thoughts and landscapes, blending the present and past into a fleeting vision.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2365
photos
83
followers
80
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Latest from all albums
101
487
586
1187
488
102
587
1188
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th January 2025 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
surreal
,
dream
,
memory
,
okinawa
,
ephemeral
,
jaoan
