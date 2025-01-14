Previous
Reflections of Memory by vincent24
102 / 365

Reflections of Memory

A ghostly face emerges in the glass, layered with a dreamy sky. A surreal collision of thoughts and landscapes, blending the present and past into a fleeting vision.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

