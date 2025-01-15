Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Concrete Poetry
The Kouri Bridge stretches across the turquoise waters like a concrete serpent, its massive pillars creating perfect symmetry against the misty horizon. Engineering meets natural beauty in silent harmony.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
japan
,
architecture
,
perspective
,
okinawa
,
minimalism
,
engineering
,
seascape
,
kouri
