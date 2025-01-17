Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
105 / 365
Theatrical Elegance
Amid vivid fabrics and serene expressions, the kabuki performers embody centuries of Japanese artistry.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2377
photos
85
followers
81
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Latest from all albums
104
490
1190
589
590
105
491
1191
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
17th January 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
culture
,
costume
,
tradition
,
drama
,
nagoya
,
artistry
,
kabuki
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close