Previous
107 / 365
Solitude Beneath the Columns
A solitary figure walks past the grand colonnade, bathed in the soft hues of artificial light.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
29% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Fav's
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
24th January 2025 10:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
architecture
,
urban
,
solitude
,
stillness
,
darmstadt
