Previous
108 / 365
Grand Place, in the rain
Against the Gothic grandeur of Brussels Town Hall, visitors brave the rain. Their silhouettes mirror in the wet cobblestones, while the medieval facade glows golden, a timeless sentinel in the Belgian night.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
28th January 2025 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
rain
,
architecture
,
gothic
,
medieval
,
historic
,
brussels
,
timelessness
,
nocturnal
