Grand Place, in the rain by vincent24
108 / 365

Grand Place, in the rain

Against the Gothic grandeur of Brussels Town Hall, visitors brave the rain. Their silhouettes mirror in the wet cobblestones, while the medieval facade glows golden, a timeless sentinel in the Belgian night.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
