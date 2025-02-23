Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Return back home
On the way back from Austria to Germany.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2448
photos
88
followers
82
following
29% complete
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
1226
499
1227
610
500
611
109
1228
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
23rd February 2025 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
sunset
,
wind
Simply Amanda
Love the blues.
February 24th, 2025
