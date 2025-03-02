Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Massage
A friend asked me if i could make a few shot for her website. She is massage therapist.
It was a challenging exercise for me... but i enjoyed it. This is just one shot among many others...
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd March 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
shooting
,
massage
Casablanca
ace
Nicely taken. Massage is a wonderful thing.
March 3rd, 2025
