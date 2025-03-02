Previous
Massage by vincent24
Massage

A friend asked me if i could make a few shot for her website. She is massage therapist.
It was a challenging exercise for me... but i enjoyed it. This is just one shot among many others...
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Vincent

Casablanca ace
Nicely taken. Massage is a wonderful thing.
March 3rd, 2025  
