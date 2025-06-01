Sign up
Warm Inside, Cold Beyond
Through the curved window, winter waits in silence. Inside, the wooden walls hold warmth.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
5
5
2
2
1
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
1st June 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
and
,
mountain
,
wooden
,
view
,
landscape
,
contrast
,
serenity
,
cold
,
peaceful
,
warmth
,
interior
,
horizon
,
sauna
,
framed
,
contemplation
,
alpine
,
isolation
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
June 2nd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Nicely done!
June 2nd, 2025
