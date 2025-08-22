Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Wanting the icecream
In the evening light, some contrast between the lady the ice cream advertisement
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album#4
RICOH GR III
22nd August 2025 6:46pm
street
darmstadt
