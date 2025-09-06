Sign up
Previous
152 / 365
Colourful pathway (2)
I went back to the colourful pathway and I took photos with my two current camera the Ricoh and Chuzha. Here is the Chuzhao one. Not bad for a toy camera.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
0
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2877
photos
94
followers
79
following
41% complete
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
1439
150
1440
729
1441
151
152
1442
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album#4
Tags
toy
,
camera
,
shadow
,
bike
,
chuzhao
