171 / 365
The Serpent Path
The trail wound across the barren valley like a white scar in the rock. From above, it looked unreal — a fragile trace of humanity twisting through the immensity of stone.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album#4
X-T2
4th October 2025 11:52am
