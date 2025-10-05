Previous
The Pause by vincent24
The Pause

We stopped at a narrow ridge, cameras in hand, faces turned toward the light. The mountain framed us like actors in a play — a small scene of laughter and shadows before the climb resumed.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Vincent

@vincent24
