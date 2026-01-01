Sign up
Previous
183 / 365
Direct Gaze
Its gaze is calm, almost curious.
A brief encounter between animal and camera.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
3093
photos
96
followers
79
following
Views
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
1st January 2026 1:22pm
Tags
life
,
cattle
,
portrait
,
light
,
animal
,
close-up
,
rural
,
cow
,
farm
,
texture
,
natural
,
countryside
,
switzerland
,
livestock
,
gaze
,
safiental
