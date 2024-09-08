Previous
Hiding behind the barrier by vincent24
Photo 458

Hiding behind the barrier

At the small harbor where we took the boat to go to Ganvié.
The lady was standing on the other side of the barrier.
The yellow connection with the boat attracted my eye.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Vincent

@vincent24
@vincent24
Photo Details

