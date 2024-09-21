Sign up
Photo 460
Tides of Life
On the shores of Ouidah, two men fill jugs with sea water. The waves roll in as they work together, the task symbolizing the importance of the ocean in their daily lives.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
me
,
life
,
water
,
sea
,
ocean
,
to
,
daily
,
know
,
collection
,
let
,
like
,
pa
,
teamwork
,
any
,
sustainability
,
if
,
you’d
,
refine
,
ouidah
