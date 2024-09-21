Previous
Tides of Life by vincent24
Tides of Life

On the shores of Ouidah, two men fill jugs with sea water. The waves roll in as they work together, the task symbolizing the importance of the ocean in their daily lives.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Vincent

@vincent24
