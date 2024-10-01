Sign up
Photo 463
Glacier close-up
A black and white shot of the lower portion of the Gergeti glacier.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
mountain
,
georgia
,
bw
,
glacier
,
kazbegi
,
gergeti
