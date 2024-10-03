Previous
Valley of Light by vincent24
Photo 464

Valley of Light

As the day drew to a close, I watch the valley between Sno and Juta through a tainted window, which transformed the sunset into a canvas of warm, golden light. Rays of light pierced through gaps in the clouds, creating an almost ethereal atmosphere.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

