Hiroshima - 6 August 1945
Peace Memorial Museum of Hiroshima.
In this picture: some remaining of people who died and an image of the atomic cloud with a visitor silhouette.
5th January 2025
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
japan
peace
museum
hiroshima
a-bomb
