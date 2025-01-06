Sign up
Photo 481
Silent Guardians
Rows of statues with red knitted caps, each unique, seem to watch over the forested path. Their silent presence speaks of devotion and timeless protection.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
japan
,
serenity
,
forest
,
statues
,
devotion
,
miyajima
,
guardians
,
hiroshima
