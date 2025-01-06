Previous
Silent Guardians by vincent24
Silent Guardians

Rows of statues with red knitted caps, each unique, seem to watch over the forested path. Their silent presence speaks of devotion and timeless protection.
6th January 2025

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
