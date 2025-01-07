Sign up
Previous
Photo 482
Reflective Passage
A quiet stroll turns enchanting as the garden’s serenity is mirrored in the glass. Paths overlap between reality and reflection, inviting a moment of wonder in every step.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
japan
,
reflection
,
zen
,
garden
,
path
,
tranquility
,
fukuoka
