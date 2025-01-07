Previous
Reflective Passage by vincent24
Photo 482

Reflective Passage

A quiet stroll turns enchanting as the garden’s serenity is mirrored in the glass. Paths overlap between reality and reflection, inviting a moment of wonder in every step.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact