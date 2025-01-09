Previous
Transit Blur by vincent24
Photo 483

Transit Blur

Behind the protective mask, a stranger's story flashed past in a blur of motion and city lights, captured through the window of Kagoshima's public transit - an anonymous connection.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
132% complete

Photo Details

