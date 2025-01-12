Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 486
Heart in the Sky
A divine heart-shaped cloud pierced by golden rays watches over cargo ships drifting on the tranquil waters between Kagoshima and Okinawa.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2357
photos
83
followers
79
following
133% complete
View this month »
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
Latest from all albums
485
99
1185
584
100
1186
585
486
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
X-T2
Taken
12th January 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
ferry
,
okinawa
,
maritime
,
kagoshima
,
crepuscular_rays
,
divine_moment
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close