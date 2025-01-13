Sign up
Photo 487
Shadow Cat
A quiet moment where the cat’s shadow ruled the wall. It seemed to guard secrets, casting a spell of stillness and intrigue amidst ornate designs.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Album
for challenge
Camera
X-T2
Taken
13th January 2025 5:01pm
Tags
japan
,
shadow
,
cat
,
design
,
wall
,
lantern
,
mystery
,
okinawa
