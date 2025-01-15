Sign up
Previous
Photo 489
Heart of the Ocean"
Twin rocks stand eternal in Kouri's waters, nature's sculpture known as the 'Heart Rocks.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2369
photos
84
followers
81
following
133% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
X-T2
Taken
15th January 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
geology
,
landmark
,
okinawa
,
seascape
,
symbolism
,
natural-formation
,
mystery
,
kouri
