Previous
Photo 496
Text2image - Snow Winter
I will go for some ski touring in 10 days. Hopefully the weather will be that good, and i will be able to take realistic photograph of the trip.
This are some of my past ski-touring image posted on 365:
https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2019-03-31
https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2019-03-30
https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2019-04-06
https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2019-04-07
https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2018-03-18
https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2018-04-13
For the prompt, I added to winter and snow:
- ski touring
- group of 8 person in a line
- Alps landscape
- Sunny with some clouds
- Stunning
Generated using DALL-E (via ChatGPT)
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
