Photo 502
Entering the massage room
Shot done through the glass door. I like the abstract effect
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Album
for challenge
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd March 2025 4:05pm
Tags
window
abstract
