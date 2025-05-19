Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 517
The Picnic and the Spire
A spire between branches, and three figures held by the warmth of the last sun.
For the artiste challenge. Inspired by « Salisbury Cathedral from the Bishop's Grounds » painting from John Constable
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2634
photos
90
followers
83
following
141% complete
View this month »
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
Latest from all albums
118
1330
665
1331
1332
119
517
666
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
X-T2
Taken
19th May 2025 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
nature
,
church
,
golden
,
picnic
,
park
,
architecture
,
summer
,
spire
,
hour
,
evening
,
calm
,
moment
,
peaceful
,
urban
,
mood
,
darmstadt
,
constable
,
ac-constable2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close