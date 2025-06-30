Sign up
Previous
Photo 529
Two silhouettes in a church
Interior of stone building in Arles with two silhouetted women. One looking at brochures, the other one going out
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
2
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2709
photos
90
followers
82
following
144% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
30th June 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
france
,
silhouette
,
arles
