Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 530
Coronation of Leo I - 7 February 457
An AI generated image of the Coronaiton of Leo I as Byzantine emperor on 7 February 457
See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronation_of_the_Byzantine_emperor#Coronation_of_Leo_I
One of the interesting aspect of AI... is to generate image of events which happened long before cameras were invented...
I recenly watch a small video about Phillip Toledano using AI to recreate Robert Capa's lost D-Day photos.
See here:
https://www.euronews.com/culture/2024/11/09/reimagining-history-phillip-toledano-uses-ai-to-recreate-robert-capas-lost-d-day-photos
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2713
photos
91
followers
82
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Latest from all albums
1373
683
529
1374
1375
1376
684
530
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
for challenge
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
text2image-11
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close