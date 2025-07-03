Previous
Coronation of Leo I - 7 February 457 by vincent24
Photo 530

Coronation of Leo I - 7 February 457

An AI generated image of the Coronaiton of Leo I as Byzantine emperor on 7 February 457


See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronation_of_the_Byzantine_emperor#Coronation_of_Leo_I

One of the interesting aspect of AI... is to generate image of events which happened long before cameras were invented...

I recenly watch a small video about Phillip Toledano using AI to recreate Robert Capa's lost D-Day photos.

See here: https://www.euronews.com/culture/2024/11/09/reimagining-history-phillip-toledano-uses-ai-to-recreate-robert-capas-lost-d-day-photos

